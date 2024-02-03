Braves News: Spring Training invites, Kevin Pillar to White Sox, and more

With the 2024 season just around the corner, the Atlanta Braves announced their Spring Training invites on Friday. The Braves extended 23 non-roster invites, including Hurston Waldrep and Ignacio Alvarez.

Atlanta Braves Announce 2024 Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees: pic.twitter.com/NgbH6KH5qP — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 2, 2024

22-year-old Waldrep was selected 24th overall by the Braves in the 2023 MLB Draft. All eyes turn to him for Spring Training, as a spot on the big league roster could be on the line.

Former Houston Astros closer Ken Giles also made the list of invitees, who was inked to a minor league deal with the Braves.

More Braves News:

Outfielder Kevin Pillar is headed to the Chicago White Sox on a minor league deal. If he reaches the major leagues, he will earn $3M in 2024. The former Brave was well-known for his energy in the clubhouse and several clutch moments right off the bench.

The Braves are ranked 26th in Baseball America’s recent farm system rankings.

Charlie Morton discusses retirement talk, 2024 season preparation, and more.

The Braves made several appearances on MLB Network’s annual position rankings.

After flying under the radar for a while, let’s take a deeper look at the Jordan Luplow signing.

The latest episode of Battery Power TV analyzes the Braves’ infield in the positional preview series.

MLB News:

The Minnesota Twins reportedly signed first baseman Carlos Santana to a one-year deal. The veteran is guaranteed $5.25M.

The Los Angeles Angels won their arbitration hearing over left-hander Jose Suarez. The 26-year-old will make $925K, rather than the $1.35M he filed for.

The Boston Red Sox have acquired catcher Tyler Heineman from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations.

The Oakland A’s have signed lefty Alex Wood to a one-year deal worth $8.5M. Wood is eligible for an additional $1M in performance bonuses. The A’s also acquired right-hander Ross Stripling from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a minor leaguer.

The New York Mets agreed to a deal with right-hander Shintaro Fujinami, who will earn a $3.5M salary. The club also signed reliever Jake Diekman to a one-year deal.