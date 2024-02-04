Braves News: Braves Fest notebook, offseason home stretch, more

Kris shared his final notes from Braves Fest as we enter the home stretch towards Spring Training. Jared Kelenic, Chris Sale, and Reynaldo Lopez were not exactly what we were expecting going into the offseason as headliner additions to this historic Braves’ squad, but they fit the general offseason prototypical targets we expected, more or less. They certainly seem on-brand for this Anthopoulos’ front office: a bit off the beaten path but lots of upside without the giant contract. Each has their warts, but also tantalizing potential if health and development can be had.

Braves News

Kris closed out his notes from Braves Fest, with quotes from Brian Snitker, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, and more.

Jesse Chavez says that 2024 will likely be his last season playing baseball.

MLB News

The Angels signed Jose Cisnero, bolstering their bullpen.

The perpetually trading Mariners and the recently active White Sox made a rare trade involving a draft pick.

The White Sox also traded for Dominic Fletcher.

The Cardinals signed reliever Keynan Middleton.

Dodgers’ top 100 prospect Nick Frasso had a major surgery.

The Rays are signing Phil Maton.