Jesse Chavez says 2024 will likely be his last season

Former Atlanta Braves reliever Jesse Chavez is 40-years old and remains unsigned, but is looking for one more opportunity before calling it a career. Chavez was a guest on MLB Network’s “Loud Outs” (H/T to MLB Traderumors) and said that 2024 will likely be his last season.

Long-time Major League pitcher Jesse Chavez says this will likely be his last season as a player before going into coaching... and has some tips for young pitchers on keeping mechanics consistent. pic.twitter.com/sguDrXHjdD — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 3, 2024

Chavez has had a lot of success with the Braves over the last three seasons. He appeared in 30 games and had a 2.14 ERA and a 2.01 FIP in 33 2⁄ 3 innings and then made seven scoreless appearances during the postseason while helping the Braves to a World Series win.

Chavez parlayed that good performance into a free agent contract with the Chicago Cubs. However, he made just three appearances for the Cubs before the Braves brought him back in a trade in exchange for Sean Newcomb. Chavez posted a 2.72 ERA and a 2.89 FIP in 53 innings in 2022.

He re-signed with Atlanta on a minor league deal prior to the 2023 season, but earned a spot on the Opening Day roster during the spring. He got off to an outstanding start before he was struck in the leg by a line drive off the bat of Miguel Cabrera in Detroit. The injury was initially called a bruise, but further testing revealed a micro fracture which would put Chavez on the shelf until September. He returned and made five appearances at the end of the season, but was left off the postseason roster. Still, his 2023 numbers were excellent finishing with a 1.56 ERA and a 3.05 FIP in 34 2⁄ 3 innings.

Chavez recently posted video of him throwing on his instagram page as a signal that he was gearing up for another run. He was not among the list of 23 spring training invitees that the Braves released last week.

Whether a reunion with Atlanta is in the cards or not remains to be seen. Still, it is impossible not to pull for Chavez to get one more shot somewhere.