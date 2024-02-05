This Day in Braves History: Freddie Freeman signs 8 year, $135 million deal with Atlanta

Braves Franchise History

1934 - Braves legend Henry Aaron is born in Mobile, Alabama.

1942 - The Boston Braves acquire outfielder Tommy Holmes from the Yankees in exchange for Buddy Hassett and Gene Moore. Holmes helped lead the Braves to the NL pennant in 1948.

1999 - Major League Baseball announces that it will honor the best hitter in each league with an award named after Hank Aaron.

2014 - The Braves and Freddie Freeman avoid arbitration with an eight-year, $135 million deal which at the time, was the largest deal in franchise history.

MLB History

1919 - National League president John Heydler dismisses charges against Cincinnati’s Hal Chase who had been accused of throwing games and betting against his team. The charges were brought by Reds manager Christy Mathewson and Cincinnati owner Garry Herrmann. Chase will be traded to the Giants two weeks later.

1921 - The Yankees purchase 10 acres of land in the Bronx for their new stadium. The land will be used as the site of their new park which will be called Yankee Stadium.

1931 - Cubs outfielder Hack Wilson agrees to a one-year, $35,000 deal.

1935 - Babe Ruth is released by the Yankees. He will later sign with the Boston Braves.

1983 - The Blue Jays acquire first baseman Cecil Fielder from the Royals in exchange for outfielder Leon Roberts.

2002 - MLB announces that it has withdrawn its plan for contraction for the upcoming season but is still determined to eliminate two teams in 2003.

2002 - Troy Percival signs a two-year extension to remain with the Angels.

2021 - Trevor Bauer agrees to a three-year deal with the Dodgers that will make him the highest-paid player in the league over the next two years.

