Braves News: Jesse Chavez, Battery Power Podcast Season Previews, More

On Saturday, Jesse Chavez revealed that 2024 would likely be his last season of baseball before retiring. While he is currently a free agent, Chavez does have hopes of playing one more year and perhaps starting a career as a coach. While the well-known fact about Chavez may be that he has been traded more than any other player in MLB history, it is hard to deny that has found a home in Atlanta over the past few years. A clear favorite of both the franchise and the fanbase, Chavez has been a good source of both production and leadership.

Though his potential final campaign would be great to see in Atlanta, the Braves recently signed Jake Walsh and Ken Giles as potential bullpen depth options to look at in Spring Training. Whether or not Chavez again winds up a Brave remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that wherever he winds up he will be a great addition and a wealth of knowledge to enjoy.

February is here and with Spring Training fast approaching, Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman start looking at the 2024 season with a preview of the Braves bullpen:

