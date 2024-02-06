Braves News: Hank Aaron 90th Birthday, Hurston Waldrep, more

Yesterday would have been Hank Aaron’s 90th birthday. It was a little over three years ago that Aaron passed away at the age of 86, but his heroics and legacy certainly live on. He was a baseball life, and truly one of the best to ever play the game. It is always a lot fun to look back at how incredible he was on and off the baseball field.
Braves News
- Hurston Waldrep continues to consistently show up on Top 100 prospect lists, this time on Keith Law’s latest rankings.
- Mark Bowman looks at a few non-roster invitees to keep an eye on during Spring Training.
MLB News
- It is alway fun seeing a franchise cornerstone commit to his team for the long term. Bobby Witt Jr. is the latest to player to experience this, as he and the Kansas City Royals agreed to an 11-year extension on Monday.
- The Dodgers signed reliever Ryan Brasier to a two-year deal and traded Caleb Fergueson to the Yankees.
- The Brewers signed Jakob Junis to a one year deal and traded Ethan Small to the Giants.
- Jorge Soler could be headed to the Giants.
