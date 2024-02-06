 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Hank Aaron 90th Birthday, Hurston Waldrep, more

News from around baseball on Monday.

By Shawn Coleman
2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Yesterday would have been Hank Aaron’s 90th birthday. It was a little over three years ago that Aaron passed away at the age of 86, but his heroics and legacy certainly live on. He was a baseball life, and truly one of the best to ever play the game. It is always a lot fun to look back at how incredible he was on and off the baseball field.

