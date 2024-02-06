New Era releases new Spring Training hat for the Atlanta Braves

New Era unveiled new 2024 Spring Training hats for all 30 teams on Monday. The collection is full of bright colors and in some cases, secondary logos. Per SportsLogos.net, these caps will be worn specifically for the Spring Training schedule. Another separate collection for regular season batting practice will be released in the coming weeks.

Spring is in the air The new Spring Training hats for 2024 are out!



What do you think of them? pic.twitter.com/FuSd6v2YrS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 5, 2024

The Braves’ hat looks like an upgrade over the 2023 version that featured a “trucker style” mesh backing. The navy bill and logo “A” on the red background gives a nice contrast. The caps for all 30 teams are already on sale at MLB Shop.

Braves pitchers and catchers will report to North Port on February 14 with their first workout scheduled for February 15. Position players are slated to arrive on February 19 with the first full squad workout scheduled for February 20.