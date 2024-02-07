Braves News: PECOTA projections, prospect promotion incentive, and more

We are just over a week away from Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers reporting to the Spring Training site in Florida. With that being said, time is running out for preseason predictions, but not before PECOTA could release their annual projections. PECOTA favors the Braves as World Series winners and gives the club an 18.7% chance to win the 2024 Fall Classic. Not only are the Braves World Series favorites, but PECOTA also projected a 100-win season. This comes as a surprise in comparison to PECOTA’s previous Braves projections, but hopefully this year, the projections will be spot on.

More Braves News:

The Braves could be eligible for extra draft capital if prospects AJ Smith-Shawver or Hurston Waldrep win the 2024 Rookie of the Year award.

New Era unveiled the newest Braves hat ahead of Spring Training.

MLB News:

The Miami Marlins acquired infielder Jonah Bride from the Oakland A’s in exchange for cash. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Fish designated Jordan Groshans for assignment.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jacob Webb won his arbitration case and will make $1M in 2024. The O’s filed for $925K. Austin Hays also won his hearing and will make $6.3M.

New York Mets reliever Phil Bickford won his arbitration hearing and will make $900K. The Mets filed for $815K.

The Houston Astros signed Jose Altuve to a five-year extension worth $125M. Altuve would have been a free agent next offseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw agreed to a one-year deal with a player option for 2025.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward won his arbitration hearing and will make $4.8M, rather than the $4.3M that the team filed for.

Houston Astros utility player Mauricio Dubon won his arbitration case and will earn $3.5M. The Astros filed for $3M.