Marcell Ozuna ranks 83rd on MLB Network’s Top 100 players

Over the next few weeks, MLB Network will be rolling out their list of the Top 100 players right now. The first installment was revealed Tuesday night and Atlanta Braves DH Marcell Ozuna checked in at No. 83.

It has been a wild ride of late for Ozuna, who signed a four-year, $65 million deal with the Braves prior to the 2021 season. There has been more than one off the field issues during that time and Ozuna produced an 85 wRC+ in 715 plate appearances over the first two seasons of his deal.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Ozuna’s comeback season in 2023 is how it began. Over the first month of the season, Ozuna was 5-for-59 with two home runs and a 10 wRC+. The Braves have denied it, but there was speculation that his roster spot was in jeopardy as Atlanta had Travis d’Arnaud nearing a return from the concussion list.

Ozuna’s turnaround began in Miami where he homered three times in a three-game series. From the start of May on, Ozuna hit .297/.366/.603 with 38 homers and a 156 wRC+. Naturally he wasn’t ranked on MLB Network’s list heading into 2023, but it is hard to ignore a 40 homer season and 3.3 fWAR from a DH.

Other highlights from the first installment include Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz at No. 100. White Sox starter Dylan Cease dropped from No. 55 last year to No. 92 in 2024. Former Braves catcher William Contreras debuted on the list at No. 81 after an excellent debut season with the Brewers.

The rest of the list will be revealed on MLB Network between now and February 21.