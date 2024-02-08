Braves News: FanGraphs Playoff Odds, MLB players in the Olympics and more

Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers will report to North Port next week and the Grapefruit League season is rapidly approaching. Recently we have seen several outlets release their preseason Top 100 prospect lists. This week was the release of preseason projections and the Braves have fared well. PECOTA projected the Braves for 100 wins and installed them as the World Series favorite. On Wednesday, FanGraphs released their projected playoff odds for the 2024 season and Atlanta again towered over the rest of the league.
Most impressively though, FanGraphs’ projections gave the Braves a 24.9 percent chance of winning the World Series. The closest to that number were the 2018 Astros and 2021 Dodgers who were both given a 24 percent chance.
Braves News
- MLB Network began rolling out its list of the Top 100 players right now on Tuesday and Braves DH Marcell Ozuna made the cut at No. 83.
MLB News
- There is growing talk of the possibility of major league players participating in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich reports that several MLB owners are supportive of the move and there was a presentation made to the owners Wednesday outlining how it could happen without greatly interrupting the regular season.
- Free agent catcher Gary Sanchez has a new home after agreeing to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. The deal also contains a mutual option. Sanchez was with three teams last year, but saw the most action with the Padres where he hit .218/.292/.500 with a 115 wRC+.
- The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly interested in a reunion with infielder Gio Urshela. Urshela hit .299/.329/.374 with a 92 wRC+ in 62 games before suffering a pelvic fracture in June that forced him to miss the rest of the season.
- The Houston Astros locked up Jose Altuve on a longterm deal Tuesday, but securing an extension for third baseman Alex Bregman may be a much taller task. Still, Astros owner Jim Crane said that the club is planning to offer Bregman a longterm extension.
- The New York Mets appear to be in somewhat of a retooling phase, but new president of baseball operations David Sterns thinks the club is going to be better than many outside the organization think.
- The Minnesota Twins claimed Zack Weiss off waivers and designated outfielder Bubba Thompson along with right-handers Daniel Duarte and Jordan Balazovic for assignment. Those extra two spots cleared the way for the signings of first baseman Carlos Santana and reliever Jay Jackson.
- The Red Sox agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Dalton Guthrie. Guthrie began the 2023 season with the Phillies and saw a stint in the majors. He also spent a brief time with the Giants’ Triple A team before finishing the season with Gwinnett.
- Jackson Jobe and Justyn-Henry Malloy are among a group of 18 players that will go to spring training with the Detroit Tigers.
