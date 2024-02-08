Braves News: FanGraphs Playoff Odds, MLB players in the Olympics and more

Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers will report to North Port next week and the Grapefruit League season is rapidly approaching. Recently we have seen several outlets release their preseason Top 100 prospect lists. This week was the release of preseason projections and the Braves have fared well. PECOTA projected the Braves for 100 wins and installed them as the World Series favorite. On Wednesday, FanGraphs released their projected playoff odds for the 2024 season and Atlanta again towered over the rest of the league.

Most impressively though, FanGraphs’ projections gave the Braves a 24.9 percent chance of winning the World Series. The closest to that number were the 2018 Astros and 2021 Dodgers who were both given a 24 percent chance.

Braves News

MLB Network began rolling out its list of the Top 100 players right now on Tuesday and Braves DH Marcell Ozuna made the cut at No. 83.

MLB News