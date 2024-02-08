Ozzie Albies comes in at No. 66 on MLB Network’s Top 100 players list

MLB Network continued its rollout of their lest of Top 100 players in baseball right now Wednesday night. The second installment was revealed Wednesday and Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies came in at No. 66.

Albies successfully bounced back from an injury plagued 2022 campaign by putting together one of the best seasons of his career. Albies appeared in 148 games while hitting .280/.336/.513 with a career-best 124 wRC+. He slugged 33 home runs and set another career high with 109 RBIs. As a switch hitter, Albies continued to torch left-handed pitchers with a 174 wRC+, but was also successful against righties as 28 of his home runs came while hitting left handed.

Albies was of course left off the MLB Network’s ranking of the Top 10 second baseman for the second straight season earlier this offseason.

Albies ranked one spot ahead of his former middle infield partner Dansby Swanson. He also ranked ahead of Mariners starter George Kirby (No. 75), Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow (No. 74) and Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds (No. 71). Yoshinobu Yamamoto came in at No. 61 despite having not thrown a pitch in the majors.

The rest of the list will be revealed on MLB Network over the next couple of weeks and you can find the schedule below.