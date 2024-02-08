Jesse Chavez signs minor league deal with White Sox

Former Atlanta Braves reliever Jesse Chavez has found a new home. Chavez has agreed to a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox according to a report by Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. Per the report, Chavez’s deal includes an invite to big league Spring Training.

The 40-year old Chavez recently said in an interview on MLB Network Radio that the 2024 season will likely be his last. He has recently posted videos of himself throwing on his Instagram account and was looking for one last opportunity.

Chavez played a big part in the Braves’ bullpen early on last season before he was struck in the shin by a line drive off the bat of Miguel Cabrera in Detroit on June 14. That sent him to the injured list for three months before returning to make five more appearances at the end of the season. He was however, left off the Braves’ roster for the Division Series.

Chavez appeared in 36 games with Atlanta last season and posted a 1.56 ERA and a 3.05 FIP in 34 2/3 innings. He has spent parts of the last three seasons with the Braves, including two stints during the 2022 season. It is for that reason that you can never close the door on a possible reunion, but the Braves spent a large amount of time this offseason restocking their bullpen and it is difficult to see where he might fit in. The White Sox on the other hand, don’t have a great bullpen situation currently and Chavez likely has a great shot of earning a spot on the Opening Day roster.