PTBNL Episode 69: Season projections, Spring Training storylines and more

Kris Willis is joined this week by Grant McAuley for episode 69 of the Podcast to be Named Later. The guys discuss the preseason PECOTA and FanGraphs projections that have the Atlanta Braves as overwhelming favorites to win the World Series. They wonder if the projections are sleeping on the Philadelphia Phillies and also take a look at the rest of the NL East.

Pitchers and catchers will be reporting to North Port next week and Grant will be in Florida for all of the early action. The Braves don’t have a lot of roster question marks, but we will be keeping an eye on the competition for the fifth starter spot and the final bench spots. Finally, Jesse Chavez has a new home after agreeing to a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox.

