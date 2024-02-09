Braves News: Jesse Chavez to White Sox, MLB Network’s top 100 players, and more

The Atlanta Braves lost fan-favorite Jesse Chavez to free agency on Thursday. The 40-year-old reliever agreed to a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox and will report to big league Spring Training.

Chavez had an abbreviated 2023 with the Braves after suffering a shin injury, but he still managed a 1.56 ERA in 36 games. Chavez expects 2024 to be his final season, and with the Braves’ current bullpen depth, it is unlikely that he will return to Atlanta. Given the Braves’ track record, though, there is always a slim chance.

The righty now joins Michael Soroka, Nicky Lopez, Kevin Pillar, Touki Toussaint, Braden Shewmake, and Jared Shuster in the Windy City.

More Braves News:

Ozzie Albies is ranked 66th on MLB Network’s Top 100 Players.

In the annual offseason grades, the Athletic gives the Braves a “C” for their transactions during the winter months.

Hurston Waldrep is named the Braves’ top prospect, according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

MLB News:

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made a few comments on the Oakland A’s stadium.

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially announced their two-year deal with right-hander Ryan Blasier. In a corresponding move, Dustin May was placed on the 60-day injured list.

The Texas Rangers agreed to a two-year contract with outfielder Adolis Garcia. The 30-year-old is guaranteed $14M.