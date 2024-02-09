Battery Power TV: Ronald Acuña Jr. seeks MVP encore as he leads Atlanta Braves’ talented outfield

The Atlanta Braves have one of the most talented outfields in all of Major League Baseball. Led by National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., this trio is primed for big things in 2024.

Acuña’s rise to superstardom saw him take it to another level last year. How will he follow that up in his age-26 season? Michael Harris II pulled the nose up on his sophomore season after a slow start and turned in an outstanding campaign a year ago. What is the next level for Harris? Alongside those two young talents, Atlanta will install Jarred Kelenic in left field. Can the former top prospect put everything together with his new club?

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna may not see much, if any, time in the outfield, but his presence in the middle of the order makes the Atlanta lineup the most powerful in baseball.

Grant McAuley and Kris Willis of Batter Power wrap up their 2024 Braves Positional Preview Series with a deep dive on the Atlanta outfield.