2024 MLB Season Preview: Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are entering the 2024 season with high hopes, as they are coming off of a 2023 season in which they made the playoffs and won their first postseason series since 2002. The Twins have a roster that will look pretty different compared to 2023, as they have let many players depart. Even with key losses, Minnesota is still projected to win the AL Central crown again, as they are still capable of being a legitimate contender in the American League for the 2024 season, and may pretty much be the only team in their division reflective of a traditional playoff-caliber team.

Minnesota Twins 2023 Record: 87-75 AL Central Rank: 1st SB Nation Team Site: Twinkie Town 2024 Schedule Monday, August 26, 7:40 p.m. ET - Target Field Tuesday, August 27, 7:40 p.m. ET - Target Field Wednesday, August 28, 7:40 p.m. ET - Target Field

Where were they in 2023?

Minnesota was coming off of a tough season heading into 2023 as the club finished with an overall record of 78-84, good for third place in the AL Central. Though the Twins had the roster pieces to make a postseason run, it really wasn’t until 2023 when things started to come together. Minnesota fortunately received a lot of production from their first overall pick Royce Lewis in 2023, as he boosted the Twins offense and led the team in batting average, on-base-percentage, slugging, and OPS in 58 games played. Sure, Lewis outhit his xwOBA by a ton en route to putting up 2.4 fWAR in 239 PAs, but the Twins will take that for sure. There was also a lot of other solid production offensively, as five players beyond Lewis had an xwOBA of .340 or above in 200+ PAs. Five Twins position players finished with 2+ fWAR, and a whopping 12 exceeded 1 fWAR.

But, their 2023 season was really driven by their pitching staff, including MLB’s second-best rotation. Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez each made 32 starts and combined for nearly 10 fWAR, Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan clocked in above-average starting pitching as well, and even Kenta Maeda was above-average when healthy.

Interestingly, the Twins actually went into the All-Star Break under .500, but finished the season on an 18-10 tear. They generally led the division all season anyway and spent all but five game days in first place, but didn’t really take off until late.

Lopez and Gray pitched the Twins to a two-game sweep of the Blue Jays in the first round of the playoffs, as Toronto was held to just a run in those two games. But, the Astros teed off on Gray and dumped the Twins in four games in the Division Series, leaving the Twins seeking greater fortune in 2024.

What did they do in the off-season?

The Twins have made very few big offseason moves to help build their roster, but they have lost a few key players that contributed to the team’s production in 2023. Gone are Michael Taylor, Joey Gallo, Kenta Maeda, Donovan Solano, and Dallas Keuchel, but the most notable departure of all has to be Sonny Gray, who was the team’s standout performer in 2023.

In an off-season full of departures, the Twins’ additions were pretty much Carlos Santana and Jay Jackson; instead of bringing in hired guns, they’ll be relying on big seasons from youngsters like Lewis and Edouard Julien, along with bouncebacks from Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton, who combined for a sad 1.8 fWAR last year.

Where are they hoping to go?

The Twins are hoping to continue to win division championships along with making legitimate runs in the postseason. Minnesota might have a little bit of a tougher fight to capture the AL Central this upcoming season, but it shouldn’t be that much of a struggle, as the Guardians and Tigers look more like .500 teams with limited upside than legitimate threats.

They’ll look to again what projects to be a top-five pitching staff, even without Gray, and a decent position player group to success. Both the rotation and the bullpen currently look like some of baseball’s best, and while first base looks like a bit of a mess with or without Santana, this is a more-than-solid roster pretty much everywhere else, with the potential for superstardom from Lewis as well.

Braves 2023 head to head

The Atlanta Braves played the Minnesota Twins in a three-game home series in 2023 and straight-up swept ‘em, outscoring them 13-3 in the process. Spencer Strider dominated the Twins while outdueling Sonny Gray in the opener, the Braves hit five homers off Ryan and survived a poor Bryce Elder start to win the series, and then Kolby Allard had his amazing eight-strikeout game to polish off the sweep.