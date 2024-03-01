Braves News: Split squad games, Spring Training cuts, and more

The Atlanta Braves played their first split squad games of the season, with matchups against the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins. The Braves were victorious in both games, beating the Rays 12-9 and shutting out the Twins 5-0.

Dylan Dodd got the start against the Rays, throwing two frames of no-hit baseball. He struck out two.

Spencer Strider had an impressive start against the Twins, lasting three innings and fanning five. He allowed just two hits and surrendered a base on balls.

Things were going right offensively, too, as the Braves recorded 23 hits between both games.

Up next, the Braves host the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon at 1:05 ET at CoolToday Park in North Port.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the Detroit Tigers.

San Diego Padres utility player Brandon Dixon announced his retirement after parts of five major league seasons. He is 32 years old.

New York Mets right-hander Max Kranick will open the season on the injured list with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

San Francisco Giants right-hander Tristan Beck was diagnosed with an aneurysm in his upper right arm. He is currently exploring treatment options and will not be on the Opening Day roster.