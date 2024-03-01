A reminder about that forgettable 2014 Braves season

Ten years ago, the Atlanta Braves were coming off of a 96-win 2013 season in which they spent 182 days in first place. At one point they had a 15.5 game lead in the division and were never more than one game out of first place - something that happened after an April 3rd loss to the Phillies - their only loss in the first 13 games of the season.

In 2014, they didn’t start off quite as hot as the year before, but they did win 12 of their first 17 games and headed into the All-Star break at 52-43.

Then, the wheels completely fell off as they went 27-40 the rest of the way ended the season at 79-83 - in large part thanks to an atrocious 9-18 collapse in September.

The starting rotation was led by young veterans Julio Teheran and Alex Wood with journeymen Aaron Harang and Ervin Santana providing stability and innings. Mike Minor struggled but the team got nine starts - with fantastic results from Gavin Floyd before he broke his elbow throwing a curveball in June and missed the remainder of the season.

The bullpen was still led by Craig Kimbrell, who was outstanding in his final season in Atlanta, and got a second season of unexpectedly good results from the late Anthony Varvaro and Jordan Walden’s funky delivery. David Carpenter had a second solid season, too, although not as good as his outstanding ‘13.

The team only used 20 pitchers - including trade pick-up James Russell - that season, with a lot of home-grown arms seeing plenty of action and yielding mostly positive results. Remember Luis Avilan (who was much better in ‘13 than ‘14), Chasen Shreve, David Hale, Ian Thomas, Juan Jaime, Gus Schlosser and Shae Simmons?

A hat-tip to Pedro Beato (three games) and Ryan Butcher (one game, one inning, one win) who also appeared.

The team had allowed Brian McCann to move on as a free agent in the offseason but got a solid offensive season from Evan Gattis and provided us with the Gerald Laird experience as his back-up. Christian Bethancourt was still a hot prospect at that point, as well.

The offense was led by Freddie Freeman and Justin Upton was also above average in his second season of the “up-in-here, up-in-here” outfield with his brother Melvin, Jr. B.J. It was a rebound season for the elder Upton, but unfortunately for B.J. Melvin, Jr., that meant improving from one of the worst offensive seasons by an outfielder in Atlanta-history to merely below average. Jason Heyward had become who he has been at that point - slightly above average offensively with great everything else, including his smile.

Chris Johnson fell back to earth after almost winning the batting title in 2013 after a BABIP that was at least .909 and go him paid (PAID!).

Andrelton Simmons took a step back offensively, but good lord that man was a defensive savant. Dan Uggla became completely unplayable and lost his job to Tommy La Stella, Ramiro Pena, Phil Gosselin, Tyler Pastornicky and Emilio Bonifacio, at various points in the season. The owl goes “who?”.

Ryan Doumit somehow appeared in 100 games despite a 55 OPS+ and just as bad defensibly (but still, he was a much better player than you or I could ever be). Jordan Schafer ... well, that didn’t turn out how anyone had hoped it would.

Joey Terdoslavich and everyone’s favorite bat-smeller, Jose Constanza, made a few cameos, too. Word up.

After a 2013 season that saw the team’s offense lead the NL in home runs and finish second in walks and third in OPS, the 2014 team dropped to 11th in home runs, sixth in walks and 12th in OPS.

I guess the 2014 team missed Elliot Johnson’s impersonations that much.

The pitching staff, who led the NL in ERA in 2013 held their own in 2014, slipping only to third in ERA. Yes, ERA isn’t the best overall stat to use, but the point being, that despite losing Kris Medlen and Tim Hudson, the ‘14 staff was on par with the prior year’s club.

That 2014 season was the beginning of the darkest period of time for the Braves since the late 1980s, as the organization would go on to have three more losing season - including the back-to-back 67- and 68-win clubs in 2015 and 2016. Those four-consecutive losing seasons weren’t as bad as the six-year run between 1985 and 1990 that including the 54-win 1988 team, but for fans now under the age of 35, it was the first time the Braves had back-to-back losing seasons that they were able to remember.

Why bring this up now?

This is not suggested foreshadowing; it is not a cautionary tale for the 2024 team. But with it still early in Spring Training, and with the Braves’ manager comparing a reserve outfielder trying to make the Opening Day roster (Forrest Wall) to failed former top prospect (Schafer) with blazing speed, that got me thinking about those teams from a decade ago when the Braves had transitioned from Chipper Jones, McCann and Martin Prado to the Uptons and Johnson and how a foundation that was built on sand in 2013 crumbled in the abyss in 2014.

Now that we’ve all been reminded about how not good that ‘14 team ended up being, let us not speak of them again for a while, and enjoy the start of March and the countdown to Opening Day 2024.