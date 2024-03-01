Orioles vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves are back in action Friday where they will host the Baltimore Orioles in a Grapefruit League matchup at CoolToday Park. Bryce Elder will make his second start of the spring while the Orioles will go with right-hander Tyler Wells. Elder is one of the pitchers competing for the final spot in the Braves’ rotation. He allowed four hits and two runs in 1 1⁄ 3 innings in his first start of the spring against the Red Sox. Friday’s game will be Wells’ spring debut.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is in the lineup for Friday’s game and will play right field. Jarred Kelenic slots into the second spot in the order and will play left. Forrest Wall, who has been on a tear at the plate, will play center field and bat sixth. David Fletcher gets the start at shortstop.

Braves lineup 3/1 vs. Orioles



1. Acuña RF

2. Kelenic LF

3. Riley 3B

4. Olson 1B

5. Ozuna DH

6. Wall CF

7. Fletcher SS

8. Tromp C

9. Waddell 2B



Bryce Elder, RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 1, 2024

For the Orioles, No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Holliday will bat eighth and play shortstop.

No TV for Friday’s game, but it will be available to stream at Braves.com, MLB.com and MLB.tv with the radio broadcast overlayed.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 1, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, FL

TV: NONE

Streaming: MLB.com / Braves.com / MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan