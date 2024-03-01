 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Orioles vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Bryce Elder will make his second start of the spring Friday when the Braves host the Orioles.

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves are back in action Friday where they will host the Baltimore Orioles in a Grapefruit League matchup at CoolToday Park. Bryce Elder will make his second start of the spring while the Orioles will go with right-hander Tyler Wells. Elder is one of the pitchers competing for the final spot in the Braves’ rotation. He allowed four hits and two runs in 1 13 innings in his first start of the spring against the Red Sox. Friday’s game will be Wells’ spring debut.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is in the lineup for Friday’s game and will play right field. Jarred Kelenic slots into the second spot in the order and will play left. Forrest Wall, who has been on a tear at the plate, will play center field and bat sixth. David Fletcher gets the start at shortstop.

For the Orioles, No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Holliday will bat eighth and play shortstop.

No TV for Friday’s game, but it will be available to stream at Braves.com, MLB.com and MLB.tv with the radio broadcast overlayed.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 1, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, FL

TV: NONE

Streaming: MLB.com / Braves.com / MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power