Charlie Morton will make spring debut soon

Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton is expected to make his spring debut soon according to a report by the AJC’s Justin Toscano. Morton threw two innings in a live batting practice session Thursday.

Charlie Morton threw live BP on Wednesday, when the travelers went to Clearwater. Morton threw two innings. His first start in a spring game is "coming up," Brian Snitker said. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 1, 2024

Morton’s absence through the first week of the spring had some wondering, but he’s entering his 17th season in the majors and has a pretty good grasp on what he needs to do to be ready. Morton made 30 starts a year ago while posting a 3.64 ERA and a 3.87 FIP in 163 1/3 innings. He injured a finger on his pitching hand on his final start of the season in Washington and missed the Division Series.

The Braves opted to bring Morton back for his age-40 season by picking up the $20 million option on his contract. Since re-signing with the club in 2021, Morton has made 94 starts and has a 3.75 ERA and 604 strikeouts in 521 innings.