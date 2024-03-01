Ronald Acuña Jr scratched from Friday’s lineup, sent for further evaluation (UPDATED)

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from Friday’s Spring Training lineup due to soreness in his right knee. The move was labeled as precautionary.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from today’s lineup as a precaution with right knee soreness. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 1, 2024

Acuña missed the second half of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. He continued to battle lingering soreness in 2022 where he appeared 119 games. Acuña returned to form in 2023 with a monster campaign that led to his first MVP Award. He’s appeared three games during the spring and is 1-for-7 at the plate.

Acuña was set to play in back-to-back games for the second time this spring before being scratched Friday. He was 1-for-3 with an RBI double in Thursday’s win over the Orioles. He was also picked off of second and was involved in a run down before eventually being tagged out.

There is no indication that the situation is serious and the Braves are correct to err on the side of caution.

UPDATE - Acuña took BP prior to Friday’s game, but was a little sore. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that he is just a little sore and the Braves are simply playing it safe. He could be back in the lineup as soon as Sunday.

Acuña was just a little sore today. The Braves didn't see any need for him to play back-to-back days this early. Opening Day is still four weeks away. He could be back in the lineup as early as Sunday. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 1, 2024

POST GAME UPDATE - Acuña was taken to an area doctor for further evaluation. The expectation is that he will be fine according to Brian Snitker.