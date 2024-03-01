Braves’ offense quiet in loss to Orioles

Raisel Iglesias made his spring debut and Darius Vines turned in a solid performance, but the Atlanta Braves came up short in a 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Bryce Elder made his second start of the spring in Friday’s game and sailed through the first two innings. He struck out two in a perfect first and added another strikeout to end the second. Elder returned for the third and retired the first two hitters of the inning before hitting Colton Cowser with an 0-2 pitch.

Things unraveled from there as Anthony Santander singled to put runners at the corners. Ryan Mountcastle gave the Orioles the lead with a sharp single to left. Elder had issues with his PitchCom device after Mountcastle’s at-bat and appeared frustrated. Ryan O’Hearn followed with a two-run double before Elder finally got James McCann to ground out to end the inning.

Elder’s line took a significant hit due to the third inning struggles. He allowed four hits and three runs over his three innings. He struck out three and didn’t walk anyone.

Iglesias made his spring debut in the fourth and tossed a scoreless inning. His only blemish was a two-out double to infield prospect Jackson Holliday.

Vines entered in the fifth and retired the side in order with a pair of strikeouts. He allowed a single and a walk in the sixth, but struck out Jordan Westburg and then got Holliday to fly out to end the inning. Vines returned for the seventh and worked another scoreless frame.

It was a good outing for Vines who allowed just one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Vines was replaced by Tyler Matzek in the eighth. Matzek struck out the first two hitters he faced before allowing a double to Silas Ardoin. He then walked Nick Maton and was pulled due to his pitch count. Matzek’s fastball was checking in at around 94 mph. He is still adjusting to the pitch clock and was called for one violation.

Dylan Lee made his second appearance of the spring in the ninth and struck out two while retiring the side in order.

Offensively the Braves didn’t do much, although they had some opportunities. Atlanta hit into three double plays in the first five innings. Atlanta’s first run scored in the sixth when Leury Garcia beat out another double play attempt which allowed Luke Waddell to score. Atlanta got the leadoff man on in the eighth and ninth, but those innings ended with two more double plays.

David Fletcher started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 at the plate. He is now 7-for-13 at the plate in five games. Luis Liberato, who started in place of Ronald Acuña Jr. in right, was 1-for-2 with a walk.

The Braves will head to Dunedin Saturday where Reynaldo Lopez will start agains the Blue Jays.