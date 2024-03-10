This Day in MLB History: March 10

MLB History

1857 - The National Association of Base Ball players is formed in a meeting in New York City. Twenty two teams are represented and William Van Cott is elected president.

1951 - J. Edgar Hoover announces that he has turned down an offer to become Commissioner of Baseball.

1963 - Pete Rose records two hits in his first spring training game. He will make the Reds’ Opening Day roster and go on to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

1982 - The Veterans Committee elects Travis Jackson and former commissioner Happy Chandler to the Hall of Fame.

1983 - The Special Veterans Committee elects Walter Alston and George Kell to the Hall of Fame.

1995 - Michael Jordan announces that he is leaving the White Sox and will return to the Chicago Bulls and the NBA.

2019 - Outfielder Adam Jones agrees to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.