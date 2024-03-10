Braves News: Shaky Sale, farm system ranking, more

Chris Sale did not have his greatest outing this spring, as the Braves’ pitching generally struggled. Elsewhere, the Braves are still climbing out of the basement of farm system rankings. While the Braves have been near the bottom of the rankings for a few years now, they have continued to both supplement their core with legitimate prospects who have helped at the major league level or who have been used in trades for real pieces in the majors. Meanwhile, the lower levels of the system, are filling out, as the organization can fully utilize the international free agency pathway now that all signing restrictions have been lifted and the team has invested heavily into high school draft prospects, pitchers especially. The team’s consensus top two prospects may be in line to graduate soon, in the form of AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep. Regardless, the Braves seem to have strong scouting and development infrastructure and have been able to get significant value from their farm system in recent years. I would expect the ranking to climb up back towards the middle of the pack over the next few years as their younger prospects rise up the rankings and the lasting impacts of the international signing restrictions fade away.

Braves News

The Braves were ranked as having the 26th best farm system by MLB Pipeline.

Chris Sale had a shaky outing as the Braves’ pitching got shelled in a 10-3 spring loss to the Orioles.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman offered his insights into the Braves’ bullpen competition.

MLB News

Yankees’ Oswald Peraza will be shut down for nearly two months with a shoulder injury.

Dodgers’ Emmet Shaheen will start the season on the IL.

The Giants put JD Davis on waivers after signing Matt Chapman.

Here is MLB Pipeline’s full farm system ranking list.