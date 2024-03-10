Braves vs Yankees Spring Training Game Thread

AJ Smith-Shawver looks to continue a good start to spring on the mound against the Yankees’ first team lineup. After a couple of home runs hurt him in his first outing, AJ looked very strong, striking out 5 in 2.2 innings in his second appearance, featuring his changeup heavily.

The Braves are only starting Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, and Jarred Kelenic of their regular starters. Top prospect Nacho Alvarez is back in the lineup and batting fifth, as he has had a promising spring.

They will face one of New York’s back-end big-league starters in Clarke Schmidt, so a healthy challenge, but nothing too difficult. AJ will face a big test today, as the Yankees are sending out most of their projected regular season lineup, including Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Trevi makes his Spring Training Debut pic.twitter.com/PnykqW0gwo — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 10, 2024

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 10, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: George M Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida

TV: Balley Sports Southeast

Streaming: Braves.com, MLB.com, MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 The Fan