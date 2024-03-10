AJ Smith-Shawver up and down 9-8 loss

The Braves sent out a handful of regulars facing more-or-less a regular season Yankees squad.

The Braves’ offense was not fooled by Yankees’ projected back-end starter Clarke Schmidt, as well hit balls from Michael Harris, Jarred Kelenic, and Sean Murphy, as well as a walk from David Fletcher scored two first inning runs without any outs. Nacho Alvarez struck out on a full count for the first out of the game. Forrest Wall hit a line drive single and the Yankees had to pull Schmidt to finish the inning, but Wall was thrown out trying to steal second base to end the inning.

First inning base clearing double for Sean Murphy pic.twitter.com/twwZTiLKVE — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 10, 2024

AJ Smith-Shawver had an overall strong first inning, with the only blemish being a (very) hard hit line drive to Juan Soto, who will do that, but otherwise striking out Aaron Judge and getting two contact outs.

AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Aaron Judge pic.twitter.com/4fG2TuZSLq — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 10, 2024

The bottom of the Braves order didn’t offer anything in the second and Michael hit a deep flyout to end the inning, as the lineup turned over. Smith-Shawver allowed three straight hits to start the second, allowing a run, although only the one absolute missile of a line drive to Stanton was particularly well hit. A sac fly and another softly hit single followed, scoring another run. AJ battled back to strike out LeMahieu and got a groundout from Soto to end the inning. He was sitting a little over 96 MPH with his fastball so far in the outing and was largely unlucky on BABIP to give up those runs in the second.

Kelenic drew a walk as the only baserunner of Atlanta’s offensive third. Smith-Shawver carved up Judge again, striking him out for the second time in the game on three swinging strikes. The Yankees got an extremely lucky double on another softly hit ball, but Smith-Shawver didn’t allow any other baserunners in the inning.

Nacho grounded out to start the fourth before a Forrest Wall single and a Luke Williams homer restored Atlanta’s four run lead. In the bottom of the inning, a walk and a ground ball single spelled the end of AJ’s day and although the line won’t look that great, I’d say it was a solid outing for the top prospect with some real bright spots.

Someone called Patrick Halligan came on in relief and allowed two quick singles (both ground balls with one a bunt) and a Juan Soto grand slam to turn a Braves lead into a 7-6 Yankee lead. Halligan walked two batters before finally escaping the inning on a Verdugo groundout. The Braves’ offense didn’t offer anything in the top fifth. Dylan Lee got the bottom fifth and continued what has been a disappointing spring, allowing a home run and a single to start the inning before getting a double play. Lee allowed a single that was simultaneously nearly a homer and nearly a spectacular play in center by Harris. Dylan did manage a strikeout to end the inning.

Forrest Wall drew a walk in the sixth and successfully stole second this time, but wasn’t able to score. Jackson Stephens got the home sixth and allowed two singles, but kept the Yankees scoreless. Prospect Kevin Kirkpatrick blasted a solo homer to bring the Braves within one run in the seventh as we headed into the stretch with a 8-7 Yankees lead. Stephens gave the run back as he started the seventh with a walk and a double and was pulled after the double with one out. Zach Logue came in and worked around a walk and a hit batter to get out of the inning. Keshawn Ogans hit a single for the only baserunner of the eighth for Atlanta and Logue worked around a double and another walk for a scoreless home eighth. Cade Bunnel and Ambioris Tavarez got hits to threaten in the ninth and Kirkpatrick brought run in with a sac fly, but the Braves couldn’t get the last run they needed to tie the game.

Join us again tomorrow as the Braves face the Twins at 1:05 PM ET.