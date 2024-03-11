Braves News: AJ Smith-Shawver, Rotation Preview, More

When it comes to Spring Training, process is truly valued over results, which is why the games do not count. And so even when it come to the Braves pitching staff having uncharacteristic struggles on the mound this Spring, their still are impressive moments to note.
For instance, AJ Smith-Shawver had a somewhat decent outing on Sunday due to some bad luck. However, the biggest takeaway from his outing will likely be two strikeouts of former MVP Aaron Judge, especially when those two K’s occurred as the result of Smith-Shawver’s approach with his breaking and off-pitches. It was an impressive display of control and confidence from the Braves young hurler.
Time will ultimately tell where Smith-Shawver begins this season, but he obviously looks like he belongs with the MLB squad sooner rather than later.
