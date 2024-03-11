Twins vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Spencer Strider will make his fourth start of the spring Monday afternoon when the Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins at CoolToday Park. Strider has looked ready for the regular season over his first three outings where he has allowed a total of seven hits over nine scoreless innings. He’s struck out 13 over that span and is refining the use of a curveball to add to his pitching arsenal.

The Twins will go with right-hander Chris Paddack who has allowed three hits and three runs over 4 2⁄ 3 innings this spring.

Michael Harris, Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson are all in the lineup for Monday’s game. Travis d’Arnaud gets the start behind the plate. Jordan Luplow and Eli White will man the outfield corners while Luke Williams starts at third base and will bat ninth.

For the Twins, Willi Castro and Carlos Santana made the trip. Manuel Margot gets the start in right field and will be batting sixth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 11, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: Braves.com, MLB.com, MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan