Braves have 8 players ranked in ESPN’s Top 100 players

As we get closer and closer to opening day, sites continue rolling out their 2024 season content. Organizational rankings, prospect rankings, player rankings etc, etc. ESPN published their Top 100 players in baseball this morning, and if you’re a Braves fan, it was a fun list to read.

We ranked the Top 100 players in baseball.



If you like where someone is ranked, you're welcome.



If you don't, it wasn't me.https://t.co/WNFdXfEyZV — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 11, 2024

Starting at the very top and with little surprise, Ronald Acuña Jr comes in at number one on the list. When you win an unanimous MVP while re-writing portions of the record book, people tend to notice. And with Shohei Ohtani not pitching in 2024, Acuña is the clear #1.

Following Acuña at 1 was:

Matt Olson at 12

Spencer Strider at 15

Austin Riley at 29

Max Fried at 31

Ozzie Albies at 36

Michael Harris at 53

Sean Murphy at 69

So if you’re keeping track, and we do here at Battery Power, that’s 6 players in the top 36 and 8 players in top 69.

Very not nice for the rest of the league.