Braves Spring Training Prospects Update

With opening day inching closer and closer, we take a look at how some of the Braves prospects of note are faring during spring training.

Nacho Alvarez Jr.

Alvarez got off to a hot start this spring, establishing himself as one of the Braves better prospects over the first week of camp. Since then, however, he has cooled off a bit. In 12 games thus far, Alvarez has posted a .642 OPS with only one extra-base hit and two RBI to go along with it. In the field, Alvarez has suited up at shortstop for six games and third base for three games while DHing for three games.

AJ Smith-Shawver

Smith-Shawver was optioned to Triple-A Monday, but it wasn’t because of his performance this spring. While the numbers may not show it on the surface — three games (all starts) with 7.2 innings pitched and 11 strikeouts to three walks allowed — his mound presence and stuff played up in his time in big league camp. Smith-Shawver regularly sat in the high-90’s with his fastball during his outings while showing a much better feel for his secondary stuff.

Hurston Waldrep

While Smith-Shawver might have garnered the most hype among Braves prospects, Waldrep was a very close second. In two games, the 2023 first-rounder tossed 4.1 innings while striking out five and walking four. In his limited action, Waldrep showed that his go-to pitch, a splitter, has been as advertised and his fastball and other secondary pitches appear to have taken a stride as well.

Owen Murphy

Murphy has had a spring he would most likely prefer to forget about, even if it was just one game. In an appearance against Pittsburgh on Feb. 27, Murphy lasted just just two-thirds of an inning, giving up four runs on three hits while striking out a pair and walking one. He was later reassigned to minor league camp where he will prepare for the minor league season.

Drake Baldwin

As Atlanta’s top catching prospect, Baldwin has had a mixed bag of results during his stint in big league camp. At the plate, things haven’t been great for the 22-year-old, as he has sported a .539 OPS with one double and three RBI. However, behind the dish, Baldwin has shown great strides defensively while throwing out one runner in five attempts.

Cade Bunnell

Bunnell has appeared in seven games this spring while mustering a measly .375 OPS with his lone hit being a double against the Yankees on Sunday, March 10. Over his games played, Bunnell has suited up at first base four times and third base twice.

Cal Conley

Only appearing in five games while logging just five at-bats, Conley has one hit — a single — to go along with a strikeout while playing second base and DH for the Braves in his limited sample.

Justin Dean

Much like Baldwin, Dean hasn’t done much at the plate during his time in big league camp as he has registered just one hit. But his defense has been above average as it usually has been and the baserunning has also been on point as he has one stolen base to his credit.

Dylan Dodd

While Dodd was perceived to be in the mix for the fifth starter spot in the Atlanta rotation, he has only made one start so far this spring. However, in that start against the Rays in a split-squad matchup, he struck out two batters over two innings. He also did not allow a hit or a walk in the pair of frames.

Isaiah Drake

Drake has only appeared in two games for the Braves in camp — striking out in both of his plate appearances. But seeing as though he’s only 18-years-old, that’s to be expected. It’s unlikely he sees any more time in big league camp as he prepares for the minor league season.

E.J. Exposito

Exposito has appeared in two games for the Braves, both times playing second base. In three at-bats, Exposito has no hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Luke Waddell

Waddell is having perhaps one of the best spring performances so far among Braves farmhands. Across 12 games, Waddell has registered six hits and one RBI while drawing four walks compared to three strikeouts. Waddell has also posted a .788 OPS while he is still looking for his first extra-base hit of the spring, however.

Ambioris Tavarez

Appearing in two games, Tavarez has registered one hit on the spring while also playing good defense at shortstop for the Braves.