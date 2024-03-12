 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Spencer Strider splendid once again, Ronald Acuna Jr. progressing and more

A busy day for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

It is well known that Spencer Strider is incredible.

However, Strider is focused on confirming this truth any chance he gets when he is on the mound this Spring. Strider went five innings with 9 k’s and no runs allowed on Monday, continuing his awesome streak of performances. Already considered one of the best pitchers in the game, Strider seems focused on proving he may the elite of the elite this season.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power