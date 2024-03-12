Braves News: Spencer Strider splendid once again, Ronald Acuna Jr. progressing and more

It is well known that Spencer Strider is incredible.
However, Strider is focused on confirming this truth any chance he gets when he is on the mound this Spring. Strider went five innings with 9 k’s and no runs allowed on Monday, continuing his awesome streak of performances. Already considered one of the best pitchers in the game, Strider seems focused on proving he may the elite of the elite this season.
Braves News
- Ronald Acuna Jr. continues to show improved health in his recovery from the meniscus irritation. The Braves do seem to have a plan for when he will return to the diamond leading up to Opening day.
- ESPN released its Top 100 MLB players, and 8 braves were among the top 69 players listed.
- Despite being very impressive for much of the Spring, AJ Smith-Shawver was sent to Gwinnett on Monday.
- The Yankees are the next team examined in the latest Battery Power 2024 MLB Team Preview series.
- New Guardians manager Stephen Vogt credits Brian Snitker during the 2021 World Series title run as a point of inspiration for Vogt’s managerial pursuits.
- Mark Bowman looks at the continued ascension of Nacho Alvarez Jr.
MLB News
- Gerrit Cole will be getting an MRI on his pitching elbow in the near future.
- Lucas Giolito will have surgery on Tuesday on his ailing elbow, with the extent of the injury not yet known.
- The Padres are showing interest in veteran outfielders, such as Adam Duvall.
- Edward Cabrera will have an MRI on his shoulder.
- The Giants released JD Davis.
