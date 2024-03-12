Braves News: Spencer Strider splendid once again, Ronald Acuna Jr. progressing and more

It is well known that Spencer Strider is incredible.

However, Strider is focused on confirming this truth any chance he gets when he is on the mound this Spring. Strider went five innings with 9 k’s and no runs allowed on Monday, continuing his awesome streak of performances. Already considered one of the best pitchers in the game, Strider seems focused on proving he may the elite of the elite this season.

Braves News

MLB News