Pirates vs Braves Spring Training game thread

The Pirates are set to face off against the Atlanta Braves at LECOM Park in which Reynaldo López will make his fourth appearance and second start thus far in spring training.

López has impressed this spring training through eight innings with a sterling 1.13 ERA. As we know, small sample sizes should be taken with a grain of salt, so it will fun to see how he does today. His strand rate is 100.0 percent, meaning every runner that has gotten on base against him did not score, and his BABIP against him has been an extremely low .118 meaning his ERA will likely rise over time should he pitch the exact same way.

That being said, his xFIP of 3.67 is still very good, and of course this is spring training and so he is possibly pitching differently than he may in the regular season due to working on certain mechanics and pitches as he adjusts to potentially going back into a starting role.

López is set to face off against Chase Anderson who has pitched 4.0 innings and has yet to give up a run, although in his extremely small sample size his xFIP was 5.37 in that time.

Forrest Wall will continue his hot spring in the leadoff spot with Sean Murphy and Jarred Kelenic batting third and fourth as the only projected starters in today’s lineup.

The Pirates have a handful of their young budding stars in the lineup today with Oneil Cruz leading off followed by Bryan Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 11, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: LECOM Park, Bradenton, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan