Daily Hammer Podcast: Acuna Jr., Strider, and Fifth Starter Competition

Monday was a good day on and off the field.

Ronald Acuna Jr. appears to be just fine and is now focused on ensuring not only is his knee 100%, but also that there is minimal worry an ailment could occur again.

Spencer Strider was splendid on the mound, as he now leads all of baseball with 22 strikeouts this Spring,

And though AJ Smith-Shawver was sent to Gwinnett, he should return at some point in the future if needed.

Of course, the next two days will be interesting to watch. Reynaldo Lopez on the mound on Tuesday and Bryce Elder on the mound on Wednesday will bring clarity to the 5th starter competition. Once their appearances are completed, it will be interesting to see what other roster moves may occur.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more on the Daily Hammer.

