Braves News: Roster cuts continue, offense quiet against Pirates, and more

The Atlanta Braves trimmed the roster by three on Tuesday as an outfielder and a pair of infielders were reassigned to minor league camp.

The #Braves today reassigned INF Nacho Alvarez Jr., INF Luke Waddell and OF Luis Liberato to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 36 players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 12, 2024

Drafted in 2022, infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. headlines this group of roster cuts. In 14 games this spring, he has slashed .263/.391/.316. The 20-year-old will likely suit up for Double-A Mississippi.

Infielder Luke Waddell and outfielder Luis Liberato are expected to play in Triple-A Gwinnett.

Following this move, the Braves roster stands at 36.

