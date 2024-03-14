 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 74: Opening Day roster, bullpen decisions and more

Kris and Stephen are back with another episode of the Podcast to be Named Later

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Kris and Stephen are back with another episode of the Podcast to be Named Later. In this week’s episode, the guys discuss the latest updates in the 5th starter competition and where things look to be headed late in camp. The guys also talked about where the bench currently sits, is the bullpen already set, and could the team still add some outside talent before the season.

