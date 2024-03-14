Braves News: Bryce Elder’s struggles, Cease trade, more

One day after Reynaldo Lopez had seemingly left the door cracked for Bryce Elder in the fifth starter competition, after a rough first two innings of his start, before recovering well, Elder mirrored Lopez’ early-start struggle and recovery on Wednesday. Elder was solid before the All-Star break last season, although buoyed by some significant luck, and was not good in the second half, leading to questions about whether he would start the season as the fifth starter. Even then, he was considered the de facto fifth starter by many, even when the Braves signed Reynaldo Lopez and it was reported that they would try him out as a starter. Once spring training started, it became clear that the Braves were serious about trying Lopez as a starter and both the reporting and the results all pointed to Lopez getting the nod for that last rotation spot behind the Braves’ established top four starters. Lopez has had some ups and downs but has looked clearly the better pitcher compared to Elder, who has continued his struggles from late last season into this spring. Hopefully Elder can work on some things in AAA and come back stronger.

Braves News

Kris gave his updated Opening Day roster projection, which should be pretty close to the real deal at this point.

Bryce Elder had another rough outing and some of the non-stars homered for Atlanta on Wednesday.

We took a look back at the 1994 Braves’ season, an intriguing one.

Aaron previewed the curious Toronto Blue Jays’ 2024 season.

Braves’ prospect JR Ritchie is investing in the Softball America publication.

MLB News

Brewers’ Devin Williams will miss three months with two stress fractures in his vertebrae.

The Padres are sending a big package of prospects to Chicago for the White Sox’ prized Dylan Cease.

The Nationals outrighted former top prospect Carter Kieboom to AAA after he cleared wavers.

Gerrit Cole is expected to miss at least a month or two with an elbow injury.

Rays’ Taj Bradley will start the season on the 15-day IL with a pectoral strain.