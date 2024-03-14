Ronald Acuña Jr. returning to Braves lineup Thursday

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the Atlanta Braves’ lineup for Thursday’s Grapefruit League matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Acuña missed the last couple of weeks due to soreness in his right knee.

Braves lineup 3/14 vs Rays



1. Acuña Jr. DH

2. Riley 3B

3. Murphy C

4. Ozuna 1B

5. Wall CF

6. Luplow RF

7. Williams LF

8. Fletcher SS

9. Velazquez 2B



Chris Sale, LHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 14, 2024

Acuña was scratched from the lineup on March 1 as a precaution due to the soreness. He later underwent an MRI and made a trip to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California for further evaluation. Dr. ElAttrache repaired the ACL in Acuña’s right knee after he was injured during the 2021 season. The MRI revealed irritation around the meniscus in Acuña’s knee and he was declared day-to-day with the expectation that he would be ready for the start of the season.

Acuña has been working out on the field and taking batting practice before games as he ramped up for a return. He returns to the lineup Thursday as the DH and will see more progression over the final two weeks of camp.

Acuña has appeared in three games during the spring and is 1-for-7 with a double. He’s coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history in 2023 where he won his first National League MVP Award.