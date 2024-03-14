Kelly Crull not returning to Braves broadcasts in 2024

We already knew that broadcasts for the Atlanta Braves would have a different look in 2024. Bally Sports announced during the offseason that veteran broadcaster C.J. Nitkowski would be joining play-by-play man Brandon Gaudin for the majority of the team’s broadcasts. Bally Sports announced its broadcast schedule and broadcast team for 2024 on Thursday and there is also another notable change.

Dugout reporter Kelly Crull is absent from the announcement and won’t be returning for the 2024 season. Crull was hired to replace Kelsey Wingert prior to the 2020 season and has been a part of the broadcast for the last four seasons however, her contract wasn’t renewed for the upcoming season.

Bally Sports announced that they will use a rotation of three reporters in 2024 including newcomer Hanna Yates along with Wiley Ballard and Ashley ShahAhmadi. Yates previously covered the St. Louis Cardinals as an anchor/reporter from 2019-2022.

Tom Glavine and Jeff Francouer will both return for a number of broadcasts. Francouer will be in his eighth season and will be working a reduced schedule which led to the addition of Nitkowski.

Braves Live pre and postgame shows will again be hosted by Treavor Scales. He will be joined by Nick Green and Peter Moylan. Another new face to the broadcast team is former Braves pitcher Collin McHugh, who retired at the end of the 2023 season. McHugh will appear on Braves LIVE and will work as an in-game contributor during the upcoming season.

Additionally, Bally Sports announced that they will broadcast 151 regular season games which covers every game that isn’t on a national platform. The season-long coverage will begin with a one-hour edition of Braves LIVE on Opening Day, Thursday, March 28 at 2 p.m. ET.