Braves sign Adam Duvall to one-year deal

The Atlanta Braves are bringing back a familiar face. The Braves announced Thursday that they have agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million with veteran outfielder Adam Duvall.

Duvall spent parts of five seasons with the Braves from 2018 through 2022. He signed with the Marlins prior to the 2021 season and put up big numbers before Atlanta re-aquired him at the deadline to help shore up its outfield and he helped them to a World Series win. He appeared in just 86 games with Atlanta in 2022 due to a wrist injury and signed with the Red Sox prior to the 2023 season. Duvall put up good numbers in Boston hitting .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and a 116 wRC+ in 92 games and 353 plate appearances.

This is bad news for Jordan Luplow and Eli White who were both bidding for one of the final bench spots. The Braves initially stated that they intended to play Jarred Kelenic every day to start the season but that thinking has changed with the addition of Duvall. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that the Braves have told Kelenic that he will platoon with Duvall.

Duvall has hit .232/.301/.469 with a 100 wRC+ in his career against left-handed pitchers. Duvall does bring the ability to play all three outfield positions although he is probably better suited for a corner spot at this point in his career.