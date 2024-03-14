After the somewhat surprising signing of Adam Duvall on Thursday, the Braves followed up by releasing outfielder Jordan Luplow to pursue an opportunity with another team as the season approaches. This is actually the second straight Spring Training that the Braves have released Luplow before the season started.

The #Braves today released OF Jordan Luplow to allow him to pursue other opportunities. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 15, 2024

The release of Luplow is likely not due to a lack of performance. So far this Spring, Luplow was slugging .612 with a .985 OPS. He was making a case to open the season with the Braves as a natural right-handed option off the bench and perhaps a platoon option to pair with Jarred Kelenic in time.

However, the Braves instead decided to bring back fan-favorite Adam Duvall. With their familiarity with Duvall and his much more productive offensive track record in recent years, along with his defensive upside, it was a logical decision for Atlanta. As a result, the Braves did right by Luplow with it likely he would not make the Opening Day club in Atlanta.

Luplow will now be free to see if he can find a roster spot with another team before Opening Day.