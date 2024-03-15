Braves News: Atlanta upgrades bench with Adam Duvall, Ronald Acuña Jr. returns and more

The Atlanta Braves added a significant piece to their bench on Thursday when they agreed to a one-year deal with veteran outfielder Adam Duvall. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported that the Braves plan to platoon Duvall with Jarred Kelenic in left field.
Atlanta had previously stated that they were going to give Kelenic an opportunity to play every day to start the season. Those plans changed when Duvall’s asking price dropped far enough that he became an option. The Braves had a number of question marks with their bench before the signing and this is bad news for Jordan Luplow and Eli White, who were both vying to begin the season on the Opening Day roster. The Braves released Luplow Thursday night which will allow him to try and catch on somewhere else.
In addition to pairing with Kelenic in left field, Duvall is well-liked and will fit seamlessly into Atlanta’s clubhouse. He also has the ability to play all three outfield spots and will thus provide additional insurance in the outfield and could also see time at DH if needed.
More Braves News
- Any other day, the news of Ronald Acuña Jr. returning to the lineup would have been the headliner. Acuña served as the DH Thursday and went 0-for-3 at the plate, but came out of it feeling great which is the most important thing at this juncture.
- Chris Sale struck out six and headlined a good day for Atlanta’s pitching staff in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Bally Sports announced its broadcast team for the upcoming season and it doesn’t include Kelly Crull. Crull has served as the team’s dugout reporter and occasional Braves LIVE host since 2020. The broadcast will feature newcomers C.J. Nitkowski, reporter Hanna Yates and former Braves pitcher Collin McHugh.
- The Braves ranked second in The Athletic’s annual Wild Card Era Franchise Rankings. The Yankees topped the list while the Cardinals, Dodgers and Red Sox rounded out the Top 5.
- Here is a look at four Braves prospects that could break out during the 2024 season.
- Former Braves General Manager John Schuerholz will be inducted into the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame later this summer.
MLB Spring Breakout
- MLB’s Spring Breakout games began Thursday night with a marquee matchup that included Paul Skenes striking out No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Holliday. The slate will continue on Friday and MLB.com has everything you need to know about how to follow along.
- MLB.com’s Mark Bowman caught up with Braves prospect Spencer Schwellenbach, who will be pitching in Saturday’s Spring Breakout matchup against the Boston Red Sox.
MLB News
- The Milwaukee Brewers will be without closer Devin Williams for around three months after he was diagnosed with two stress fractures in his back. Williams will be shut down from throwing for at least six weeks and will then be reevaluated.
- The St. Louis Cardinals will be without Tommy Edman to start the season due to lingering soreness in his surgically repaired wrist. Manager Oli Marmol announced Thursday that Edman will be shut down from hitting for the next week and will begin the season on the injured list.
- The Cleveland Guardians announced that reliever Trevor Stephen will be undergoing Tommy John surgery and will miss all of the 2024 season. Additionally, prospect Daniel Espino is headed for another shoulder procedure and isn’t expected to pitch at all in 2024.
- The Chicago White Sox announced Thursday that right-hander Michael Kopeck will be transitioning to a bullpen role.
- With Dylan Cease headed to San Diego and uncertainty still surrounding Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees are reportedly showing interest in free agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen.
