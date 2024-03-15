Braves News: Atlanta upgrades bench with Adam Duvall, Ronald Acuña Jr. returns and more

The Atlanta Braves added a significant piece to their bench on Thursday when they agreed to a one-year deal with veteran outfielder Adam Duvall. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported that the Braves plan to platoon Duvall with Jarred Kelenic in left field.

Atlanta had previously stated that they were going to give Kelenic an opportunity to play every day to start the season. Those plans changed when Duvall’s asking price dropped far enough that he became an option. The Braves had a number of question marks with their bench before the signing and this is bad news for Jordan Luplow and Eli White, who were both vying to begin the season on the Opening Day roster. The Braves released Luplow Thursday night which will allow him to try and catch on somewhere else.

In addition to pairing with Kelenic in left field, Duvall is well-liked and will fit seamlessly into Atlanta’s clubhouse. He also has the ability to play all three outfield spots and will thus provide additional insurance in the outfield and could also see time at DH if needed.

