Tigers vs Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves are back in action Friday as they are set to take on the Detroit Tigers. A.J. Smith-Shawver will make his fourth start of the spring. Smith Shawver has accumulated eleven strikeouts through 7 2/3 innings pitched while giving up eleven total earned runs throughout the spring. The Tigers will start right-hander Matt Manning. Manning has racked up eleven strikeouts through eight innings and has allowed five runs.

The Braves will roll out a lineup that has a solid mixture of every day starters and guys still looking to earn that final roster spot, Michael Harris II will be leading off with Ozzie Albies set to hit second as every starting infielder is in the lineup with the exception of Austin Riley who played Thursday. Luis Guillorme gets the start at third base and is batting seventh.

The Tigers will roll out a lineup that consists of every day players along some top prospects that includes Jace Jung as he will get the start at second. Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson will hit at the three and four spot. Former Braves prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy will play left field and bat seventh.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium

⏰ 1:05 p.m. ET

️ WXYT 1270 pic.twitter.com/nyqWokfKDC — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 15, 2024

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 15, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 The Fan