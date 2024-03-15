Daily Hammer Podcast: Adam Duvall is Back!

For years, he has been a favorite of the franchise and the fan base.

For years, he has been one of the best power bats in the game.

And for 2024, he will once again be an Atlanta Brave.

Adam Duvall is returning to Atlanta on a one-year deal, and that is now small development as he can provide needed depth in a variety of ways. While his main role will be to platoon with newly acquired Jarred Kelenic, Duvall can also play multiple other positions and is obviously a productive bat to add to the lineup.

It is great to have him back.

Shawn Coleman looks at the return of Duvall to the Braves, and Ronald Acuna Jr. to the Braves lineup, in the latest edition of the Daily Hammer.

