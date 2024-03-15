Battery Power TV: Adam Duvall returns to Atlanta Braves, who welcome Ronald Acuña Jr. back to lineup

It was an eventful week for the Atlanta Braves, who had a pair of returns on Thursday that should impact both the roster and the lineup to varying degrees.

On the same day Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the starting lineup following a two-week absence after an injury scare, the Braves also announced the signing of veteran outfielder, and familiar face, Adam Duvall.

Back for his third stint with Atlanta, many are wondering how will Duvall’s arrival will affect the playing time for newcomer Jarred Kelenic. While the two will platoon, Duvall also offers the Braves insurance at all three outfield spots and the power to serve as designated hitter should a need arrive.

With two weeks to go in Spring Training, we check in on how the battle for the fifth and final spot in the starting rotation is playing out. Has Reynaldo Lopez done enough to secure the job? Will Bryce Elder be able to reclaim his job or perhaps find himself back in Triple-A Gwinnett to start the season? AJ Smith-Shawver is already heading to the minors, but how much of an impression did he and fellow prospect Hurston Waldrep make in camp? What other arms are waiting to contribute this season?

Grant McAuley and Kris Willis of Battery Power will cover all the big news, try to answer those questions, and play a little Over/Under on the Atlanta infield’s productivity.