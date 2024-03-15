AJ Smith-Shawver struggles as Braves fall to Tigers, 6-1

AJ Smith-Shawver allowed five runs and the Atlanta Braves again failed to generate much offense in a 6-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland.

The Detroit Tigers struck first as Gio Urshela singled off Smith-Shawver and then came around to score on a double by Spencer Torkelson. They added another un in the second as former Braves prospect Justin-Henry Malloy homered to make it 2-0.

The Tigers tacked on three more runs in the third as Parker Meadows led off the inning with a triple and then scored on another single by Urshela. After a single by Riley Greene, Torkelson grounded out scoring Urshela to push the lead to 4-0. A single by Jace Jung scored Greene. Smith-Shawver was then replaced by Parker Dunshee, who struck out Malloy to end the inning. Smith-Shawver returned to start the fourth and retired Akil Badoo, but a single by Ryan Kreidler ended his afternoon.

Smith-Shawver was tagged for eight hits and five runs in just three innings. He struck out three and didn’t walk anyone. He’s allowed 15 hits combined in his last two spring appearances.

Jackson stephens entered with one on and one out in the fourth and struck out Meadows and Urshela. He worked himself into a jam in the fifth with allowing a single to Greene and a walk to Carson Kelly, but stuck out the side to escape with no damage.

Stephens, who is competing for one of the final bullpen spots, pitched well allowing two hits and a walk with five strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.

The Braves would finally get a run on the board in the top of the seventh as Orlando Arcia would hit his third homer of the spring for a solo shot over the center field wall to put the score at 5-1. Detroit added another run in the eighth on an RBI ground out by Julio E. Rodriguez.

Several of the Braves starters made the trip to Lakeland for Friday’s game, but they still managed just four hits on the afternoon. Michael Harris had two hits in three at-bats. Arcia’s homer was his third of the spring. Drake Baldwin accounted for Atlanta’s other hit.

Atlanta will return to North Port Saturday with Charlie Morton scheduled to take the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays.