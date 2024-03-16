Braves News: AJ Smith-Shawver’s new pitch, Matt Olson swing tweaks and more

Despite being optioned to the minors earlier this week, AJ Smith-Shawver got the start Friday for the Atlanta Braves as they made the trip to Lakeland to face the Detroit Tigers. Smith-Shawver struggled allowing eight hits and five runs over three innings in a 6-1 loss. Smith-Shawver has allowed a combined 15 hits and nine earned runs across six innings in his last two appearances.
Despite the recent struggles, the Braves have been encouraged by the improvement that Smith-Shawver has shown this spring, particularly with his change up.
“The very first time he threw that pitch last year was in the big leagues and immediately, it was like, ‘Wow, that is going to be a big pitch for him,’” Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz said. “He just needs to continue to progress with it. It’s another pitch that he can add to the arsenal and throw in any count. When a guy throws that hard and you have that kind of changeup, you can take those two pitches and navigate your way through a game.”
More Braves News
- Matt Olson put together the best season of his career in 2023, but he is busy tweaking his swing in hopes of getting even better.
- No one cares about pitcher “wins” anymore, but Max Fried is the only pitcher currently in the majors with 75 career decisions that has a winning percentage over .700.
- The Braves have one of the best outfields in the majors with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris. Here is a look at the organizational depth that they have behind them.
- This week’s Battery Power TV episode centers on the addition of Adam Duvall and the return of Ronald Acuña Jr to the lineup.
Jordan Luplow, who was released by the Braves Thursday, signed a minor league deal with the Phillies Friday. The Braves cut Luplow loose to seek other opportunities after they signed Adam Duvall.
MLB News
- The Houston Astros are still in the market for starting pitching and are reportedly pursuing free agent Blake Snell. Justin Verlander is expected to begin the season on the injured list while Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. aren’t expected back until around midseason. Also, Jose Urquidy walked off the field Friday after throwing 43 pitches in a minor league game due to a sore elbow.
- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been dealing with abdominal discomfort, but he is still hoping to be ready for Opening Day.
- With Gerrit Cole sidelined, the Yankees will give the ball to Nestor Cortes on Opening Day.
- Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen will miss the next two weeks after he was diagnosed with a fracture of the pisiform bone in his right wrist. Jansen was hit by a pitch earlier in the week.
- Max Scherzer returned to Rangers camp for the final two weeks of Spring Training and is continuing to work his way back from offseason surgery to correct a herniated disc.
- The St. Louis Cardinals announced a two-year extension for manager Oliver Marmol that will keep him on the bench through the 2026 season.
- Free agent outfielder Michael A. Taylor and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year deal that is worth $4 million.
- The Tampa Bay Rays are bringing in veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi on a minor league deal. Odorizzi finished the 2022 season with the Braves, but missed all of the 2023 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Loading comments...