Braves News: AJ Smith-Shawver’s new pitch, Matt Olson swing tweaks and more

Despite being optioned to the minors earlier this week, AJ Smith-Shawver got the start Friday for the Atlanta Braves as they made the trip to Lakeland to face the Detroit Tigers. Smith-Shawver struggled allowing eight hits and five runs over three innings in a 6-1 loss. Smith-Shawver has allowed a combined 15 hits and nine earned runs across six innings in his last two appearances.

Despite the recent struggles, the Braves have been encouraged by the improvement that Smith-Shawver has shown this spring, particularly with his change up.

“The very first time he threw that pitch last year was in the big leagues and immediately, it was like, ‘Wow, that is going to be a big pitch for him,’” Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz said. “He just needs to continue to progress with it. It’s another pitch that he can add to the arsenal and throw in any count. When a guy throws that hard and you have that kind of changeup, you can take those two pitches and navigate your way through a game.”

Jordan Luplow, who was released by the Braves Thursday, signed a minor league deal with the Phillies Friday. The Braves cut Luplow loose to seek other opportunities after they signed Adam Duvall.

