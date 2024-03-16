Braves vs Red Sox Spring Breakout Game Thread

The top Atlanta Braves prospects will take the field Saturday afternoon, getting their chance to make their mark as part of MLB’s spring breakout series. 2022 first round pick Owen Murphy will be starting on the mound for Atlanta, a big accomplishment for the 20 year old right hander. Murphy ranked fourth on Battery Power’s top 30 list after a strong age 19 season that saw him have success across two levels. In total Murphy has 113 strikeouts and a 3.66 FIP across 89 2⁄ 3 innings pitched, and was near the top of the leaderboards in every significant category among teenage pitchers last season. Murphy features a low-90’s fastball but his best offerings are his slider and curveball both of which have flashed plus potential. Murphy’s slightly undersized stature and good spin metrics allow his fastball to play up, and he is a premium athlete who has shown the ability to command the strike zone.

Facing him will Wikelman Gonzalez, the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system. Gonzalez features a lively mid 90’s fastball and a curveball that Baseball America grades as plus. Gonzalez is your typical high-ceiling, poor command starter and in 2023 he struck out 168 batters over 111 1⁄ 3 innings. However he also issued 70 walks and carried a 3.33 FIP between High-A and Double-A. He faced off against Rome thrice in 2023 with mixed success. Overall between those three games he allowed eight earned runs and struck out 25 batters across 14 innings. This includes a 12 strikeout game on May 27th, along with a seven run outing on July 5th.

The Braves lineup is a who’s who of the most talented players in the system, perhaps none more so than leadoff man Luis Guanipa. Guanipa is just 18 years old and hasn’t played above the Dominican Summer League, but his bat speed and all-around athleticism has scouts dreaming of the young Venezuelan’s potential. Behind him is Nacho Alvarez, the best position player prospect playing for the Braves in this game. Alvarez is starting at shortstop and has gotten rave reviews for his hitting ability and the progression he has made defensively. Alvarez hit .284/.395/.391 for Rome last season and was the team’s most consistent hitter. Drake Baldwin taking the three spot is no surprise as it’s a lineup spot he often inhabits, and his offensive ability and receiving have made him the top catcher in the system.

Nacho Alvarez crushes a home run against Greenville starter Wikelman Gonzalez, who is starting for the Red Sox spring breakout team today pic.twitter.com/DjtVBTZ4OV — Garrett Spain (@BravesMILB) March 16, 2024

Sabin Ceballos had his debut limited to 14 games last year due to injury, but is well-liked for his hitting ability and his makeup. Isaiah Drake was the sparkplug at the top of the Florida Complex League champion winning roster last season, putting up a fantastic postseason performance thanks to his elite athleticism and bat speed. Luke Waddell is working his way towards joining Atlanta’s roster, perhaps this season, as a bench player. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. is another top flight athlete to round out the Braves outfield, and he posted an 89 wRC+ in High-A last season. Diego Benitez was the team’s top international signee in 2022, and while he only had a 91 wRC+ last season he has gotten praise for his progression at the plate and his burgeoning power. Cade Bunnell rounds out the lineup, an extreme three true outcomes player who struck out 38% of the time at Double-A last season but also hit 16 home runs. In total the members of the Braves spring breakout roster hit .300/.400/.467 with 10 strikeouts in 35 plate appearances against Wikelman Gonzalez last season. Nacho Alvarez had the most success, going 3-8 with a double and a home run.

Boston will be running out a gauntlet of top prospects, featuring four top 100 prospects at the top of the lineup with all nine players being within Boston’s top 21 prospects on MLB pipeline. Leadoff man Roman Anthony has vaulted to #24 on MLB’s list after being a second rounder in 2022 then reaching Double-A last season as a 19 year old. Marcelo Mayer is the top prospect in the system in the two spot, ranking #15 on MLB’s list. Mayer struggled with a shoulder injury last season that hurt his numbers, but is still widely seen as favorably as when he was taken 4th overall in 2021. Kyle Teel will be behind the plate, and he jumped all the way up to Double-A as well last year after being taken in the first round by Boston. Ceddanne Rafaela is their final top 100 prospect, and he reached the Major Leagues last season where he struggled in his debut. However in 48 Triple-A games Rafaela his .312/.370/.618 with 14 home runs.

Welcome to Spring Breakout 2024. pic.twitter.com/LPaT895PFT — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 16, 2024

