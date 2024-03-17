Braves News: Isaiah Drake shines in Spring Breakout, Morton’s mixed bag, more

The Braves’ prospects fell to the Red Sox, as expected, but Spring Breakout did provide the opportunity for a few of Atlanta’s prospects to show a glimmer of promise. Isaiah Drake hit a triple and was dynamic running the bases in his two opportunities, Nacho Alvarez showed his patience at the plate and his talent on defense, and Drake Baldwin showed off his arm behind the plate. The Braves don’t have the best farm system, after so many graduations and trades, and many of their most talented prospects were either not on the Spring Breakout roster or in the lower minors, so it was expected that they would struggle to win. The three players highlighted above could have a spot in Atlanta eventually, as Nacho could enter the major league shortstop picture in not too long, Drake Baldwin could see time in an injury scenario this season, and Isaiah Drake is much farther away but an exciting toolsy prep prospect from Atlanta’s 2023 draft.

Braves News

The Braves’ prospects lost their matchup with the Red Sox in Spring Breakout, but a few prospects showed their promise.

Charlie Morton showed his strikeout stuff but struggled with homers in a 4-2 loss for the big league team.

MLB News

Miami’s Eury Perez is talking to a surgeon about his elbow soreness.

Gerrit Cole will not throw for about a month but will avoid surgery for now regarding his elbow pain.

The Orioles claimed Peyton Burdick from the White Sox.

The A’s DFA’d Angel Felipe after signing JD Davis..