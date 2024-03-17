Braves Split-Squad Spring Training Game Thread

The Braves take on the Orioles and the Red Sox with Spencer Strider and Reynaldo Lopez starting, respectively.

Atlanta has Reynaldo starting at home against the Red Sox, with most of their stars in this lineup, including Ronald Acuna starting in right field for the first time since experiencing some knee pain and resting it this spring. Austin Riley is not in the lineup, as Michael Harris bats third and David Fletcher plays third base. Chadwick Tromp is catching with catching prospect Drake Baldwin as the DH.

Boston is sending most of their best players to the other side of their split-squad day, so Lopez will not be facing the greatest challenge from their hitters, but Brayan Bello is the Red Sox pitcher against the Braves, which is a good challenge for the Braves’ hitters.

Game Info (Boston Red Sox)

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 17, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: Braves - MLB.com

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 The Fan

At Baltimore’s spring facility, the Braves are starting Spencer Strider, backed by a lineup mostly consisting of depth players, but that does include Sean Murphy, Marcell Ozuna, and Austin Riley.

Baltimore’s lineup can be seen below, featuring a couple highly talented youngsters.

Split Squad Sunday pic.twitter.com/EWKEMlXJGv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 17, 2024

Game Info (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 17, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio FM/AM (Baltimore)