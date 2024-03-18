Atlanta Braves Weekly Spring Training Prospect Recap

With another week gone by in spring training, we take a look at how some of the Braves prospects of note are faring during spring training.

Nacho Alvarez Jr.

Alvarez had a hit in one at bat, scoring a run, against the Twins on Monday. He played on Tuesday but didn’t record a plate appearance and that was all of his action in big league games this week.

AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver got the start on Friday against Detroit and struggled a bit. He lasted three innings, giving up five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts. He also allowed a homer to former Braves prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy plus another additional pair of extra base hits.

Drake Baldwin

Baldwin had a busy week, appearing in five big league games and making a couple of starts as the designated hitter. He went 3-10 with a double and had hits in his final three games of the week - two of which came in the starting lineup.

Cade Bunnell

Bunnell appeared in three games on the week and combined to go one for four.

Cal Conley

Conley was a solid two for four with a run scored on the week, appearing in four games and recording one plate appearance in each.

Justin Dean

Dean played in four games and while he did go hitless in four at bats, he drew a pair of walks, stole a base, and scored a run in one of those games.

Jace Grady

Jace Grady came into a pair of games off the bench, going hitless in an at bat in each of those games.

Isaiah Drake

Drake didn’t appear in any big league games this week, but his performance at the Spring Breakout opened some eyes and earned him a spot on this list anyway as he tripled, walked, and stole a base before leaving the game early.

E.J. Exposito

EJ Esposito was 0-2 this week in a limited opportunity.

Luke Waddell

Waddell was hitless in one at bat on Monday then took a walk in his Tuesday plate appearance

Ambioris Tavarez

Tavares appeared in two games and was hitless in one at bat in each of those outings.

Cody Milligan

Milligan had a hit in one at bat on Monday then doubled and scored a run on Wednesday. He finished with a hitless at bat on Sunday, and combined to go two for three on the week.

Sabin Ceballos

Ceballos got two at bats on Monday, but was hitless in his opportunity.

Keshawn Ogans

Ogans appeared in three games this week. Sandwiched around a pair of 0-1 outings, he had a single and walk during two plate appearances in his middle game.

Kevin Kilpatrick

Kilpatrick was hitless in one at bat this week.

Kade Kern

It was a notable week for Kade Kern, as he started the week with a one for two game that included a pair of steals and an RBI. He followed that up with another one for two game that included another RBI, and then went hitless in one at bat in the third game. Overall he was two for five with two steals and two RBI.

Ian Mejia

Mejia got to finish off the Tuesday game against the Pirates by going the final two and two thirds innings, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, including a home run allowed. He did however pick up four strikeouts in his outing.

Brooks Wilson

Wilson finished off Friday’s game with the final inning, throwing a clean inning with one strikeout.

Trey Riley

Riley went an inning and a third on Friday, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk

Adam Zebrowski

Adam Zebrowski doubled and scored a run in two plate appearances during his first game of the week and was hitless in one at bat in his second action.

Tyler Tolve

Tolve struck out in his lone plate appearance of the week.

Samuel Strickland

Strickland pitched an inning on Saturday and gave up just one walk while not allowing a run.